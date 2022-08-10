Groups hold women's march in Davenport and Rock Island

Speakers at the Saturday rallies included local activists, political officials and candidates running for office.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Many groups spreading their messages as the midterm election approaches.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, a march for women's rights was held at the Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport.

"I can't sit on the sidelines and allow a government to infringe upon our rights," said Jazmin Newton, (D) Scott County Board of Supervisors candidate.

Newton, alongside other candidates, spoke at the march regarding the importance of protecting women's rights.

"We force people to have children, maybe they should start caring about what happens to them five minutes after they're born," said Deb Vandergaast, (D) Iowa Senate District 41 candidate. "A year after they're born, when they go to school, when they become adults, and maybe they better start caring about what's going to happen to that family, who may already be struggling with poverty."

Mary Kathleen Figaro, (D) Iowa Senate District 47 candidate, said it's important to be out and have your voice heard before voting.

"Going out and showing your voice and rallying is a way that we as women can make our voices heard," said Figaro.

Newton also expressed the importance on voting on election night.

"Your vote is your voice and midterm elections matter," said Newton. "You need to use your voice and hit the polls and make sure your voice is heard. Tell all your friends and family to go out there and vote"

A women's rally was also held at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island.

The Quad Cities Chapter of the National Organization for Women and the Scott County Democrats hosted the events.