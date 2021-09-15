Governor Pritzker to sign energy bill, making Illinois national leader in climate change

A historic energy legislation expected to be signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker will make Illinois a national leader in combating climate change.

CHICAGO, Illinois — Governor J.B. Pritzker is prepared to sign an energy bill on Wednesday, which would make Illinois the national leader in combating climate change, according to the governor's office.

Pritzker is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. from the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

The new proposal will bail out nuclear plants and set clean energy targets.

This could lead to a carbon-free future projected by 2045 and saves two of Illinois' nuclear plants from closing down.

The cost of keeping each nuclear plant located in Byron and Morris will be $700 million, which the new legislation will provide in a subsidy to Exelon to keep both sites open.

The new bill will also include provisions for closing coal-burning plants and increased investments in wind, solar, and other sources of renewable energy.