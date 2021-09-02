$22,000 flute found after musician lost it on Chicago train

“It’s a professional flute that, when my grandmother died, this was part of the inheritance that I received."

CHICAGO — There was some good news Wednesday for the out-of-town musician who left his flute on a Chicago train – the instrument has been found.

Flautist Donald Rabin was riding the Blue Line Friday night when he lost the flute.

He was rushing to get off the ‘L’ at the Logan Square Blue Line subway stop. He had his phone, which he needed to catch his Lyft, and he was also juggling bags. And then he realized he had left his $22,000 flute on the train.

Rabin told CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov this week that the flute also has deep sentimental value.

“It’s a professional flute that, when my grandmother died, this was part of the inheritance that I received, and so I like to take that little bit with me whenever I go play the flute,” Rabin said.