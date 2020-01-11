x
Galesburg woman dies after head-on crash with semi-truck

It happened on Illinois 164 just east of 30th Street in Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, Ill. — A Galesburg woman has died after her car crashed head-on into a semi-truck.

Illinois State Police say 35-year-old Amber Dean was heading east on IL 164, just west of Monmouth at 8:28 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. That's when she crossed the centerline and hit a semi-truck head-on. She was pronounced dead at the two. The semi-truck driver, 28-year-old Bradley Bigger, wasn't hurt.

The area was closed for about five hours during the investigation. The crash remains under investigation.