The ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the ability-inclusive park happened on Thursday afternoon.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An all-inclusive park years in the making officially opened in Davenport Thursday.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Gabe's Play Village happened at Vander Veer Park on Thursday afternoon.

The project organizers call themselves Gabe's Dream Team. They say the park cost just over $600,000.

The dream started seven years ago, when Gabe's grandmother couldn't find a park inclusive of Gabe, who uses a wheelchair.

The new park includes ramps for wheelchairs and sensory materials to give kids of all abilities a place to play.

"I come here every day, with or without Gabe," said Gloria Cypret, Gabe's grandmother and the lead organizer from Gabe's Dream Team. "I come here every day just to see that it's being utilized, and it's always, there's always kids here, always parents here. So, it's nice. It's nice to see that. That's our reward."

Cypret said the park was entirely funded through donations to Gabe's Dream Team. She said 99.5 percent of all donation funds went right into the park's construction.