Fire breaks out at home in Moline

A dog died after a fire broke out in a Moline home.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, according to a statement from the Moline Fire Department.

A moderate amount of smoke was showing from the outside of a home in the 2800 block of 17th Street. Deputy Chief Steve Regenwether said crews on scene were able to quickly put out a fire that was in the kitchen.

There were two dogs inside the home at the time, but no people.

Crews on scene were seen giving medical attention to a dog. Deputy Chief Regenwether said that "despite efforts by crews, one (dog) did not survive."

It took about two hours for crews to finish up at the scene. There were no reported injuries.

The estimated damages are about $40,000.