The "school choice bill" would award $5,200 scholarships to students who attend schools that the state says is struggling. Four of those schools are in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Second graders at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School could see some new classmates with the help of a bill making its way through Iowa legislature.

"There are two parts to the bill that'll impact us most," Principal Julie Delaney says.

It's known as the 'school choice bill,' and Principal Delaney says she believes it'll help local families.

"It's best for our school and our community, and I don't see it as something that'll hurt our public schools," she says.

Lawmakers are proposing a 'student first scholarship,' which will provide some families with $5,200 a year to go towards private or home school expenses. Students who qualify must attend one of the 34 'comprehensive' schools that the state believes are struggling. There's four of those in the Quad Cities.

"(The scholarships) might bring a student or two to us, but it's not going to have the greatest impact," Principal Delaney says.

She says increased tax credits for families will have a bigger impact on private schools. Families who pay tuition could receive $1,000 instead of just $250.

"That'd be a lot more help for families," Principal Delaney says. "We have families who sacrifice to send their kids here and it's a struggle financially."

She hopes for greater diversity at St. Paul's, with more parents having the opportunity to make a choice in their child's education.

"It's good for all children. Parent choice is really important in education," Principal Delaney says.