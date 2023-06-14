Midwest farmers worry over early drought affecting crop yields

At least one inch of rain each week is ideal for crops, farmers say, but rain amounts in the past month have been far below that amount.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIOLA, Ill. — Weeks of dry weather are now a concern for Iowa and Illinois farmers.

“While below average precipitation in the first half of June has been helpful for field work, soil moisture levels remain low and drought conditions have worsened across large swaths of the state,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.

As of the publication of this article on June 13, the most recent data from the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) shows both states almost entirely covered by 'abnormally dry' or 'moderate drought' conditions.

Chad Bell, a Mercer County farmer in Viola, IL showed News 8's Jonathan Fong corn crops already affected by nutrient loss.

"Corn plants with yellow leaves on them — that's potassium deficiency," Bell explained. "If we stay dry for a prolonged period of time, that is plants starving right now for nutrients and water."

Bell also pointed out another sign of dry conditions, even when the leaves are still green.

"When it's curling up, the corn plant's protecting itself from losing too much moisture," Bell explained. "When it's unfurled, it's having a good day — but when it's in protection mode more so than trying to grow, it's a problem long-term."

This drought happened earlier than expected, as Bell said such dry conditions usually occur towards the end of July or early August.

"As the crop grows and gets bigger, its requirement for water gets bigger too," he said.

Corn and soybean yield could be at risk, with corn pollination just around the corner in early July.

"We would preferably be getting some rainfall every week with our crops — but we've been up to about a month now without anything of any significance," he said.

Farmers can only wish for the rain, but Bell has a backup plan for now.