Watch: News 8 Drone flies high over Eagle Point Park in Clinton

The Stone Tower and a limestone footbridge are highlights of the area, first designated as a park in 1888.

CLINTON, Iowa — Eagle Point Park in Clinton, Iowa was originally designated as a park in 1888.

The nearly 200-acre park overlooks Lock and Dam 13 on the Mississippi River.

A main feature of the park is the Stone Tower. It was built from native stone in 1937. It features a spiral staircase that winds around inside the two-story structure.

When the Great Depression struck Clinton in the mid-1930s, they used $3 million in federal funds to work on the park.

Hundreds of folks worked there for $15 a day, on projects like a limestone footbridge.

The park is located at 3923 N 3rd St, Clinton, IA and is open to the public year round from dawn to dusk.