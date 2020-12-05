Davenport salon ready for the go-ahead to reopen

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Hair salons are still closed in Iowa; Governor Kim Reynolds told the state salons would be closed through Friday, May 15 because of the coronavirus.
One salon in Davenport is preparing to reopen.
Blades Fifth Avenue Hair Sculpture has been closed for a month-and-a-half, but owner Kristy Thornburg says she could reopen safely if the governor would let her.
"We're ready," Thornburg said. "My girls are ready. We're ready. We feel safe."
Thornburg has been running the salon for more than a decade. Now, she's taken steps inside to protect her stylists and clients once they reopen.
There are now plexiglass dividers between each station and chairs are spaced six feet apart.
Thornburg also planned new workflow procedures such as sanitizing stations after each client, allowing only one person to check-out at a time and having people wait in their cars before their appointment.
"We're just trying to get back open and make sure that we've taken every precaution we can to make sure everyone feels safe," Thornburg said. "That's about all we can do, but we're ready to get back."
Thornburg said she expects the governor to announce Tuesday morning new plans to reopen more businesses in the state. Thornburg says she could reopen as soon as she's allowed to.