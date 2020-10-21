Davenport firefighters respond to early morning fire downtown

It happened before 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 21st.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A fire took place at a home right next to Lafayette Park near the Scott County Administration building Wednesday morning, October 21st.

First responders were on scene. There was lots of smoke coming from the building as firefighters tried to put it out.

Our photographer Jaawan Arrington says the house was vacant and no one was hurt. Part of the home had collapsed. Gaines Street near 5th was closed early Wednesday morning. One home next door sustained damage. Those residents are okay.