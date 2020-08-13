Davenport burn ban in effect until August 28

Davenport officials say a burn ban is in effect as crews continue to collect waste.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport officials say a burn ban is in effect as crews continue to collect waste.

The city is asking you to put all the debris in a bundle either on your curb or near your garbage can.

The burn ban is in effect until the end of August.

"The City will collect yard wastes from your curb. The collection will take time, please recognize the hazards associated with fire and consider your neighbors. Any burn complaint will be treated as a “No Burn Day.” Homeowners will be advised to set the leaves and/or branches out near the regular solid waste collection point."-City of Davenport

Residents and businesses may place yard wastes in the city right-of-way for free collection through Aug, 28. Yard wastes placed in Kraft ply bags will not require a sticker, the yard waste cart collection fee will not be charged, and the disposal fee at the Compost Facility will not be charged.

Residents disposing of spoiled food following this week’s storm may have more garbage than will fit in the cart so they may place an extra bag of trash on top of their cart with or without the lid closed. Be sure the extra bag is tied to ensure garbage remains contained. Residents with more garbage will need to call public works at (563) 326-7923. Other garbage left outside of the cart will not be collected.

Bundling tree debris is not required but is encouraged to help with efficient collection.

Keep tree debris to lengths no longer than 5 feet and weighing no more than 50 lbs. when possible.

Yard waste will be picked up on your regular collection day.* Tree debris may be left for later collection by different equipment if the volume is not manageable with regular yard waste collection. *One day late the week of August 1st, Friday collection will occur on Saturday this week.

Due to long lines at the Compost Facility, the City recommends placing tree debris at your normal collection point for a collection.