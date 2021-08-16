Tenants at Crestwood Apartments have less than 24 hours to evacuate the property

The complex is being condemned after failing code inspections more than once.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tenants living at the Crestwood apartments in Davenport have less than 24 hours to move out before Monday.

"People are leaving and tomorrow they will be cited by the Davenport Neighborhood and Development Services Department for being present at a condemned property," said Gavin Gassman, QC Interfaith Volunteer.

The complex is being condemned after failing code inspections more than once.

"Frankly they're falling apart, they've got mold, mildew, pest problems and structural problems. They're not livable," said Gassman.

Wendi Kozlowski says she's lived at Crestwood for 13 years and the poor living condition is an ongoing problem.

"You could smell the mold all the way through the building," said Kozlowski. "The insulation had mold in it, they would just close it up, and then paint over the ceilings."

Kozlowski says it's been hard finding affordable housing in the area and has to move in with her sister now.

Others received help from Habitat for Humanity and the Salvation Army for relocation assistance. Many of the tenants were moved into the Heatherton Apartments, an apartment complex owned my the same landlord as Crestwood.

"Very similar problems to these buildings and is at risk of being condemned in the future as well as," said Gassman.

Gassman says he fears that there isn't enough housing to place people if they're evicted from Heatherton apartments.

Kozlowski says herself like many others who lived in Crestwood were earned low-income and couldn't afford to move when maintenance problems weren't repaired.

“When you're on a fixed income, there's not too much you can do about it. You just try to maintain the area that you live in," said Kozlowski.

If tenants are still occupying a unit on or past Monday August 16, 2021 they will be fines $250 and an additional $10 each day after that.

Unsure of what's to come next, tenants say they're ready to move forward and leave Crestwood behind.

"Overwhelmed, more than anything. But, you know, I just pick myself up and keep on going," said Kozlowski. "I'm ready to move on. I'm looking forward to it."