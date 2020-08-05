x
Country Corner in Alpha to close

ALPHA, Ill. — The Country Corner, which is a farm market and pumpkin patch, is closing permanently, but not because of coronavirus.

The farm's owner Bruce O'Lantern said he's retiring, a plan that has been in motion since before the COVID-19 pandemic.  He started planting pumpkins at the age of 12. 

Country Corner opened in 1984.  

On Friday, May 8 a post on the farm's Facebook page said "GOING OUT OF BUSINESS" and was announcing the sale of several items from the property. 

 Details on the closure aren't yet finalized. 

