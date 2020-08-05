Country Corner in Alpha to close

The Country Corner, which is a farm market and pumpkin patch, is closing permanently, but not because of coronavirus.

The farm's owner Bruce O'Lantern said he's retiring, a plan that has been in motion since before the COVID-19 pandemic. He started planting pumpkins at the age of 12.

Country Corner opened in 1984.

On Friday, May 8 a post on the farm's Facebook page said "GOING OUT OF BUSINESS" and was announcing the sale of several items from the property.