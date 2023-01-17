SOAR Scholarship 2023

Applications are now being accepted by The Sedona Group for this $5000 scholarship.

The Sedona Group believes that supporting young adults in their education and training after high school is a key part of keeping our workforce and community competitive.

That is why they have partnered with WQAD News 8 to recognize outstanding high school seniors through our S.O.A.R. Scholarship program.

We are looking for seniors that best exemplify the S.O.A.R. characteristics.

S – Strength of character

O – Optimism Predictions for future success and where will you be making a difference

A – Achievement in academics and volunteerism

R – Resolve shown when faced with an adversarial situation

Three high school seniors will be selected to each receive a $5000 scholarship to be used towards further education and training. This includes 2 and 4 year colleges and trade schools.

Applicants must follow the link below and fill out the application. The application can also be printed and mailed to Soar Scholarship 3003 Park 16th Moline, IL 61265. Deadline is 11:59 p.m. CT on April 14, 2023. Mailed entries must be postmarked by April 14, 2023 and received by no later than 5 p.m. CT on April 18, 2023.

A panel of judges will select our three winners. Three winners will be contacted and featured in a story to air on WQAD News 8 in May or June 2023.

Applicants must meet the following requirements: