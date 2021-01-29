How to #SendTheLove this Valentine's Day

We want to help you send the love in this era of social distancing.

This Valentine's Day, we want to help you reach out to your loved ones by sharing your messages on our news broadcasts!

What is #SendTheLove?

This is a movement to spread positivity, empathy and love across our viewing area. WQAD is asking viewers to send in texts, photos and video messages for someone they’re thinking about while they’re apart.

How do I #SendTheLove?

To #SendTheLove all you have to do is share a photo or video containing a message to a friend, neighbor, family member, or group of people you want to say something to (nurses, grocery store clerks, postal workers, etc.)

You can text your message to our newsroom at 309-736-3229

Where will I see my message?

We’ll share these messages on-air during the week of February 8th on "Good Morning Quad Cities," on "News 8 at 6:30 p.m." and online.

--