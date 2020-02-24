Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Sweepstakes

MOLINE, Illinois — The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Moline at the TaxSlayer Center on March 22 at 2pm. Globetrotters’ fans will experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt at each game.
Enter to win to be a ball boy/girl at the event. The winner will also receive a gift package and 4 tickets. Child must be between the ages of 6 through 12. Contest begins on Monday, February 24 and will end on Sunday, March 15.