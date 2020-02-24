Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Sweepstakes

MOLINE, Illinois — The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Moline at the TaxSlayer Center on March 22 at 2pm . Globetrotters’ fans will experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt at each game.

Enter to win to be a ball boy/girl at the event. The winner will also receive a gift package and 4 tickets. Child must be between the ages of 6 through 12. Contest begins on Monday, February 24 and will end on Sunday, March 15.