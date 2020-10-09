Construction on former Moline school recognized with preservation award

An elementary school that became housing for seniors has caught the eye of an Illinois preservation organization.

MOLINE, Ill. — A former elementary school in Moline that has since been turned into housing for low-income seniors has been recognized by a historic preservation advocacy organization.

Gorman and Company broke ground on Garfield School Senior Residences in 2018, bringing new life to the old building, which had sat vacant since 2014. Landmarks Illinois recognized the project with its Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Award for Adaptive Use.

"The project has brought needed affordable senior housing to Moline and revitalized an aging and once-neglected property," said a statement from Landmarks Illinois.

Garfield School was built in 1902. It was among nine recipients of the awards.

A virtual awards ceremony was set for October 21. Award recipients also get a $1,000 prize.