'Celebrating a legacy' | Clinton holds annual MLK celebration

"Without people like Martin Luther King, Jr, and other people who really advocated for the rights inequality of the people of America, we wouldn't be living the lives that we would be living right now," Thomas said.



Thomas read a poem/speech at the event. Some excerpts read as follows:



"In this time of chaos and uncertainty, I bring words and peace with these words that I speak," Thomas read in her poem. "So, listen, breathe, and allow me to create this blanket of serenity. One large enough to hold you and soften your anxiety." She went on to say, "Peace is a battle that is not easily won, but rather something we have to seek out and call forth from within ourselves. Peace does not only have to exist as a dream, if only we are brave enough to seek it."



News 8 also spoke with Judy Doughty, an MLK committee member, who said the event has grown in the 35 years it's been happening.