'Celebrating a legacy' | Clinton holds annual MLK celebration

CLINTON, Iowa — Communities are celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. and Clinton held its annual celebration a day before the holiday.
Clinton based group, Living Peace 365, held its 35th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, Sunday, Jan. 16 at Clinton Community College. The event included speakers, music from Second Baptist Church Men's Choir, and open discussion on topics relating to what Dr. King fought for.
News 8 spoke with Victoria Thomas, a speaker at the event, who said it's important to be thankful for his mission.
"Without people like Martin Luther King, Jr, and other people who really advocated for the rights inequality of the people of America, we wouldn't be living the lives that we would be living right now," Thomas said.
Thomas read a poem/speech at the event. Some excerpts read as follows:
"In this time of chaos and uncertainty, I bring words and peace with these words that I speak," Thomas read in her poem. "So, listen, breathe, and allow me to create this blanket of serenity. One large enough to hold you and soften your anxiety." She went on to say, "Peace is a battle that is not easily won, but rather something we have to seek out and call forth from within ourselves. Peace does not only have to exist as a dream, if only we are brave enough to seek it."
News 8 also spoke with Judy Doughty, an MLK committee member, who said the event has grown in the 35 years it's been happening.
"We have more and more people who come out and celebrate his legacy," Doughty said.
The event wrapped up with a civil rights march reenactment.
