Burlington Police need help finding missing person

The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Troy L. Daugherty.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to find Troy L. Daugherty.

Mr. Daugherty was reported missing on July 14 of 2020.

He was last seen that morning around the 900 block of South 7th Street wearing an unknown colored shirt and blue jeans.

Mr. Daugherty is 50 years of age and walks with a limp and has diminished cognitive abilities. Mr. Daugherty has been known to frequent locations in both Cedar Rapids and Burlington.

Family members have provided information that Mr. Daugherty is in need of ongoing physical and medical care. Burlington Police do not believe Mr. Daugherty has access to transportation and as a result may be fatigued and seeking locations to rest.

During Daugherty’s last contact with neighbors, he did not give any indication that he would be traveling anywhere other than in the Burlington or Cedar Rapids area.

It is unlike Daugherty to leave for extended periods of time. Based on his physical and cognitive limitations, officials are concerned about Daugherty’s welfare and ask the public to contact police with any information.