Barley & Rye Bistro closes after 6 years following death in owner's family

Barley & Rye Bistro in downtown Moline has closed its doors after the owner's father and business partner died.

The restaurant announced their closing with a statement posted on Facebook Sunday.

Randy Linn was the father and business partner of the restaurant's Chef Jared Linn.

Randy, from Coal Valley, died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at his home. He was 60 years old.

"After many discussions as a family, we have decided to not continue business without Randy," the post said. "Effective immediately."

The farm-to-table concept restaurant opened six years ago on Fifth Avenue in downtown Moline.