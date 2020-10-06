Augustana grad fundraising for his college community

Dave's Coffee Cake in Rock Falls is holding a fundraiser for River Bend Foodbank.

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — Throughout COVID-19 local non-profits have been struggling to meet demands, with limited resources, events cancelled and a shortage of volunteers.

Dave's Coffee Cake in Rock Falls wanted to help combat that issue. The small business teaming up with the River Bend Foodbank to help raise cash for the area that Dave Barajas Jr. went to college in.

"There's more need in the pandemic for foodbanks, not only in the Quad Cities but throughout the nation, and so after hearing that I thought this might be an opportunity for us to do a small part to be able to help out the foodbank," said Barajas Jr. Dave graduated from Augustana College in 1986.

To help the foodbank, there is a special code on the company website at checkout. Use "RBFOOD" and a portion of your order total will be given to the foodbank once the fundraiser ends.

Even as a small business, owner Dave Barajas Sr. and his son Dave Barajas Jr. know it's important to give back to the community.

"It's been more difficult but it's also given us an opportunity as entrepreneurs to... to be very creative and to, to think about what else can we do to help out our communities during these challenging times," said Barajas Jr.

The code will be up until at least the end of June on their website.