Signal repairs will cause outages for News 8 viewers overnight

MOLINE, Ill. — News 8 will be off-air from Wednesday night to as late as Thursday morning as crews work to fix transmission issues.

Mediacom viewers should experience no disruption in programming. WQAD newscasts are always live-streamed on our website as well as the Roku mobile app.

Ever since January we've been broadcasting on a temporary antenna that is side mounted on the tower.

Our antenna tower is shared with other stations and one of the other stations in our area has had to do extensive work on their antenna. When a crew is on the tower, all stations with antennas on the tower are required to reduce power for the safety of the crew.

For much of the past two weeks, we've been only able to broadcast at 25% of our normal power because of this work.

In June workers will install a new antenna for us at the top of the tower. After that we should once and for all restore our signal to those having trouble receiving it.

The new antenna will be 100 feet higher on the top of the tower and will enable us to slightly increase our full power. This work is expected to take a couple of weeks, so you may not notice full results until mid-June.