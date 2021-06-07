Some changes include things like the elimination of choke holds and the requirement of body cameras by 2025

MORRISON, Ill. — Illinois House Bill 163, which came to be known as the police reform bill is now officially in effect across the state. The sweeping reform has a lot of changes in it, some that have already taken affect and some that will come in the next few years.

It was the death of George Floyd that triggered the legislation. Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker says it was something that changed the world. Sheriff Booker saying, “I think if there’s a problem with an arrest I think that’s what this bill goes to because of the incident in Minnesota.”

Sheriff Booker is now working with his department to make changes needed inside the department. Booker saying, “We communicate with and keep them informed on the passing of the bill.”

Under the law chokeholds have been eliminated. Officers are also now legally required to step in if another is using excessive force. They are also now required by law to provide lifesaving support to someone injured.

Sheriff Booker says these are things his officers were already trained to do. “The men and women that put on the uniform, they know what to do to protect the lives of people and we never have problems with officers stepping in.”

Whiteside County also had to restructure the way it reports incidents to the state. It’s data that Sheriff Booker said they already kept records of in house. Now, the data must be shared with the state.

Incidents that must be reported include use of force, when weapons are pulled out of an officer’s holster, and all complaints filed, including anonymous ones. Sheriff Booker saying, “The reporting is going to be big because it’s new forms and all of that.”

New yearly hands on training for officers is also now required. Sheriff Booker says he’s excited about this but still working on funding. “I don’t think there’s an officer out there that doesn’t want more training. The only problem is money and getting the training.”

Other major changes to policing in Illinois include the elimination of cash bail by 2023 and the mandate of body worn cameras for all officers by 2025. The elimination of cash bail leaves Sheriff Booker uneasy. He shares it has the potential to just re-release criminals onto the streets after being arrested.

Booker saying, “I have some concerns with cash bail. I understand a person shouldn’t be held in jail if they don’t have the means to get out, but we have such a meth problem in our area. People are getting arrested, they come in on a recognizance bond, we should not necessarily be keeping them in jail but we have to do something since it’s such a highly addicted drug and a lot of time what we’re doing is setting these people up for failure. They come in and get arrested for possession, they get out and they go and commit another crime.”