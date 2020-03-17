How you can get help if you can't work because of the coronavirus

Iowa and Illinois are offering unemployment benefits, while one Rock Island alderman has started a Go Fund Me page.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Restaurants and bars on the Illinois side of the Mississippi are slowing down Tuesday, March 13. By order of Governor J.B. Pritzker, they're only allowed to offer drive-thru and curbside orders.

Now, one Rock Island alderman is offering relief for workers impacted by these changes. Alderman Dylan Parker started a Go Fund Me page over the weekend to raise relief funds for workers struggling to get by.

"I immediately starting thinking about how we as the Quad Cities and the city (of Rock Island) can help our businesses and employees that work at those businesses that are going to be affected by this," he says, "because there's no doubt they're going to be affected by this, in the availability of them to go to work or the number of hours, etc."

Restaurants are expected to need smaller crews or to close altogether through the end of the month. The Governor will reassess the situation come March 30.

Parker says nearly 25 people have already applied for assistance. You can find that link on the Go Fund Me page. He says people can ask for how much money they think will help them get by during these uncertain weeks. He says how much they actually get will depend on how many donations he gets.

As of Tuesday morning, there's a little more than $1,400 in the fund. Parker plans to distribute it on a rolling basis.

"Hopefully, with the Quad Cities generous community, we're going to be able to help some people who are out of work on no fault of their own," he says.

Parker says the Rock Island City Council is looking at options to over low-interest or zero-interest loans for businesses and workers impacted by the coronavirus.

And Iowa and Illinois have taken steps to make it easier for people to get unemployment benefits.

In Illinois, you can qualify for unemployment benefits if you're unable to work because your employer temporarily shuts down because of the virus. You have to be able to return to work at any moment.

You don't qualify if you're missing work to take care of kids who can't be at school right now.