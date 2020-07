The Moline Fire Department is collecting donations for their MDA Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

MOLINE, Ill. — As the coronavirus pandemic affects communities across the country, the International Association of Fire Fighters moved the annual Fill the Boot campaign online.

The campaign benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The Moline Fire Department is collecting donations for their MDA Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund. To donate, visit their donor drive website here.