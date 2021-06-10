Area school districts face TikTok challenges, warn parents

A new TikTok challenge this month calls for students to slap a teacher on their behind.

MOLINE, Ill. — Area schools districts are warning parents of an ongoing viral social media challenges involving school property and teachers.

The challenge is leading students to make choices that damages school facilities and potentially harms teachers.

"It's crazy," Davenport parent Laurie said.

"It's kids being destructive," Davenport parent Toby Paone said.

What's called the 'Devious Lick' TikTok challenge has students taking on a number of inappropriate activities while in school.

"It's unfortunate that it's gained the attention that it has," Paone said.

"It's not right," Laurie said.

The challenge called for students to damage school restrooms in September.

Schools all over the Quad City Area have been faced with the incidents. That includes Moline-Coal Valley School District which alerted parents that "these "Devious Licks" have caused destruction to multiple restrooms at Moline High School."

"Parents got to take action with these kids," Laurie said.

Moline High School officials say soap dispensers and paper towel holders were vandalized in the restrooms. The district ended up closing them down in order to clean up and make repairs.

One student wrote on her Facebook, "I was not allowed to use the bathroom in a class because I would have to walk half way across the school."

It doesn't appear the trend is slowing. A new TikTok challenge in October calls for students to slap a teacher on their behind.

"And they're not playing, they are not playing," Davenport Education Association president John Kealey said.

Kealey represents roughly 1,200 teachers and staff in Davenport schools.

He feels administrators have been doing all they can to keep this from becoming a bigger issue.

"I don't know who thought of this that this was just going to be some good ole fun," Kealey said.

Kealey said not only does it disrupt school but potentially harms teachers.

"Intimidating to teachers, making them feel incredibly uncomfortable," Kealey said.

"Slap a teacher. That's an act of violence," Paone said.

"They need to be reliable for it," Laurie said.

Local school districts warn students that the challenges can have consequences in school and involving law enforcement.