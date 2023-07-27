There's no monkey business at Niabi Zoo when keeping their animals cool during the heat

Zookeepers say they take extra measures to keep their animals and guests safe when temperatures go up

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — With temperatures reaching close to 100 degrees this week in Coal Valley, Niabi Zookeeper Maggie Wallace is making it her goal to keep the animals safe from the heat. She and 12 other zookeepers are making sure the animals have water and ice treats to enjoy in the sun.

"We are always making sure the fans are running well and these animals have what they need to be in the heat," Wallace said. "We are also giving some of them access to their indoor habitats to cool off. Just anything that they need, we will be here to give them that access."

Many of the animals at the zoo require different kinds of care when the temperatures increase. Wallace said some animals like rhinos will play in the mud to cool off, thus zookeepers will create mud pools for them. Other animals rely on shade to escape the heat.

Zookeeper Laura Riggins says the heat brings challenges for the team.

"It's harder to do tasks," Riggins said. "We're handling hay, restocking them and they can get heavy. Sometimes animals' diets can be impacted by the heat, so we have to make sure it doesn't get spoiled, so there's a lot we have to take in consideration when handling the heat."

As they take care of their animals, the team is also making sure they are okay.

"We're also looking after each other or keeping an eye on guests," Riggins said. "A lot of brave people come out on these days, even though it's very hot. So we want to make sure that they're doing okay, too."

The zoo says any guests visiting the zoo this weekend should wear loose fitting clothing and make sure to drink lots of water when walking around.