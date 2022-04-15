Community members are calling for the officer who shot Lyoya to be identified and charged in the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The community has come together again Friday night to continue the calls for justice following the death of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya.

Lyoya was killed by a Grand Rapids Police Department officer on Monday, April 4. Wednesday, GRPD released several videos showing Lyoya's death.

GRPD released the footage of the incident, including video from a body-worn camera, a police dash camera, a neighbor's surveillance system and cell phone video from a witness.

The release of the videos came after a week and a half of demands from the family and community.

Community members are calling for the officer who shot Lyoya to be identified and charged in the shooting.

At this time, GRPD has said that the name of the involved officer will not be released.

Community, activists continue calls for justice 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Thursday, Ben Crump, Ven Johnson and Lyoya's family held a press conference to address the shooting. There, they called for the officer to be fired and charged in Lyoya's death.

Lyoya's parents, Peter and Dorcas Lyoya, also spoke at the conference to share their grief with the community and continue to call for justice.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, they will hand over their findings to the prosecutor’s office, who will determine what’s next.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.