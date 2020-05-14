Power restored to 1,500+ MidAmerican Energy customers

Power was knocked out to customers Thursday morning, May 14.

Update: The power has been restored.

Original story:

More than 1,500 customers were without power Thursday morning, May 14, according to MidAmerican Energy's outage map.

The outages were mostly in the Illinois Quad Cities, southeast of East Moline. They reportedly began around 7:45 a.m. Crews were working to repair the outage.

For the majority of customers included in the outage, the estimated restoration time was originally set for 10:30 a.m., but later moved to 11 a.m.