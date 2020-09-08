Larry "The Flagman" Eckhardt laid to rest in Little York

Nearly 100 bikers rode through Little York to pay tribute to Larry "The Flagman" Eckhardt with one final ride.

"Today is the final goodbye which is rough for a lot of us," said Angela Soule, Eckhardt's caregiver of four years. "He really couldn’t have asked for any better at this point."

Soule said more than 80% of the bikers riding through town were Patriot Riders paying tribute to someone they refer to as one of their own.

Larry 'the Flagman' Eckhardt died back in March at 63-years-old.

For the past 15 years, Eckhardt has honored fallen service members and first responders by planting American flags along funeral routes.

"In the end he had 3,000+ flags and tried not to miss a funeral," Soule said. "There is not a flag that goes up that people don't think about Larry."

Eckhardt was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in January 2018 and later suffered from complications from vocal cord paralysis.

The last year he went downhill pretty quick," said Soules. "The cancer had come back much more aggressive."

At the end of February, Eckhardt was honored with his same gesture as he traveled back home to Little York, Illinois for hospice care after spending a month in Iowa City, Iowa.

Back then, his trip home was the final ride Larry would witness. However, on Saturday, Larry received one final ride.

"I carried his flag and his ashes on the ride that way he could have his whole ride," said Soules.

Soules said Larry would have been humbled to see the crowd that gathered for his final memorial.

"He would've loved the ride and everyone who showed up," said Soules.

Soules said someone has already stepped up to carry on Larry's tradition.