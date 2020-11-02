Lacrosse booming in the Quad Cities this season

Starting out as a new sport for his daughter, the McGees are growing a new youth sport in the Quad Cities.

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- Coaches and players are preparing for spring sports, from softball and soccer to track and field. But a new sport is gaining popularity among young athletes: lacrosse.

After six years organizing middle school teams, the Quad Cities Lacrosse Association is looking to start a high school team this year.

"With the growth and those kids getting older, we're getting to the point where those kids are getting to be high school age so we're getting into high school teams too," says Vince McGee, president of the association.

McGee hasn't always been passionate about lacrosse. It started with seeing a few games on ESPN and online before realizing it was the perfect fit for his daughter, Kenna.

Now, they share a passion for the sport.

"It's like a combination of my favorites bits of all my sports," Kenna said. "It's got some physicality to it and it's really fast-paced, but there's also a lot of teamwork and camaraderie."

In order to get out on the field, the McGees had to drive more than an hour away to Dubuque to play on a boys team. Kenna did that for two years before they decided to start a team closer to home.

"To be a new sport and in a new place, and help it grow along the way makes you feel worthwhile, both for the kids who like the game and for the game itself," Vince says.

And now they're trying to get even more kids to pick up a stick and play. QC Lacrosse has hosted open practices where anyone can come out and give the sport a try.

"They run around a lot," Vince says. "They're very active. They like to play with a ball and a stick."

"A lot of people are afraid to try it just because it's a new thing," Kenna says, "It's always intimidating to try something new but a lot of people really enjoyed it when they started."

With a strong turnout Sunday night at one of those practices, Vince is hoping they'll have enough players for a high school team in March when the season starts. He hopes to have another open practice next month.

Right now, QC Lacrosse teams play other clubs and school teams from Des Moines to Peoria and Dubuque.