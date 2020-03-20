John Deere deemed "essential" and will remain open

John Deere factories will stay open for now.
A Deere representative tells WQAD that Deere workers are considered "essential critical infrastructure workers".
That means they are considered essential to maintaining services and functions Americans depend on.
Keeping farmers and those involved in infrastructure and energy production up and running is essential to food production and our ability to support critical infrastructure needs. Today, our employees were identified by the Department of Homeland Security as essential critical infrastructure workers, defined as “the essential workers needed to maintain the services and functions Americans depend on daily and need to be able to operate resiliently during the COVID-19 pandemic response.”
They say preventative measures have been put in place like restricting travel, staggering shifts, and more cleaning and sanitizing across facilities.