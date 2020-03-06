Illinois will allow the sale of cocktails by pick-up or delivery

Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill into law that allows the sale of cocktails by bars and restaurants with liquor licenses for pickup and delivery.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill into law that allows the sale of cocktails by bars and restaurants with liquor licenses for pickup and delivery.

“Restaurants and bars are beloved businesses in so many of our communities and also some of the hardest hit from the COVD-19 pandemic, This legislation will provide these businesses with a critical tool to bring in additional income until they can safely and fully reopen their doors once more. As we move forward, I am fully committed to taking every action available to us and pursuing all resources at the state and federal level to support this critical industry.”-Governor JB Pritzker.

Illinois joins 34 other states in enacting this policy.

The law allows cocktails to be delivered in a sealed, labeled container with a tamper-evident cap or seal by an employee of the liquor license holder who is over the age of 21 and trained in responsible alcohol service.

Cocktails can't be delivered via a third party delivery app. Cocktails can only be delivered after an employee verifies the age as well as the level of intoxication of the consumer.