Illinois State Police remember Trooper Todd Hanneken

BONDVILLE, Ill. — An Illinois State Police trooper was killed in a car crash while on-duty in central Illinois.

The death of Trooper Todd Hanneken was announced Thursday, March 25, by the Illinois State Police.

According to a statement from the ISP, Trooper Hanneken had been driving in his squad car Thursday morning and crashed. WCIA reports he was on Route 10 in Bondville when the crash happened. The crash remains under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.

There were no other vehicles involved.

Trooper Hanneken was extricated from his vehicle and was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries at 11:45 a.m.

“It is with profound heartache and unfathomable sadness that I inform you of the death of Trooper Todd Hanneken. We are asking the public to respectfully give consideration to the family of Trooper Hanneken and the ISP while we grieve and work through this tragedy,” stated Director Brendan Kelly.

Trooper Hanneken was 45 years old. He had served on the ISP force for 20 years. He was married with two sons.