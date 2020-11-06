High volume of officer applications rolling into East Moline Police Department through pandemic

The department faced a slowdown in its hiring process this spring.

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — The East Moline Police Department is recruiting new officers this month, after facing a slowdown this spring.

"Our testing for a list of new eligible officers got delayed because of COVID-19, because of some restrictions. So we had to push that back a little bit," Chief Jeff Ramsey says.

Chief Ramsey says despite the pandemic, applications are still rolling in. The department is reviewing about 60 applications, which is more than average in recent recruitment seasons.

Chief Ramsey hopes that those applicants still come in to testing in late June, despite national unrest surrounding police brutality after the death of George Floyd, the man killed at the hands of Minnesota police on Memorial Day.

"I believe it was horrible and shouldn't have happened," Chief Ramsey says. "(Applying to be a police officer) depends on the person. If it affects their decision to be a police officer, that's up to that individual."

Officer Garrett Kistner says he hasn't run into any issues with the public in the last few weeks.

"I'm pretty open about talking to them and I think we've got a good relationship with our population in East Moline," Officer Kistner says.

He believes one officer can bring change.

"If they feel like they can make a difference and they want to (apply,) I suggest they do that because that's where change starts," Officer Kistner says.