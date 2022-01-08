Cottage Hospital temporarily closes, patients evacuated, more staff fired

Hospital staff were escorted out of the facility on Jan. 8, after Cottage's owners told police they had received a threatening phone call.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg Cottage Hospital temporarily closed on Saturday, Jan. 8 after staff were escorted from the building.

Galesburg Police received a call at about 3 p.m. Saturday from the hospital's owners alleging they received a threatening phone call from an employee. Police told News 8 officers responded and performed a walk-through of the facility and concluded everything was safe.

Shortly after, multiple staff members told News 8 they were ordered to evacuate the building.

As of Saturday evening, signs posted to the doors of Cottage read, "Galesburg Cottage Hospital is temporarily closed." Cell phone video obtained by News 8 shows alleged employees standing outside of Cottage, minutes after being escorted out of the building.

The owners of Cottage Hospital, Sanjay and Priyam Sharma, have been unreachable for comment. News 8 reached out to multiple members of the hospital's PR team for additional clarification on Saturday afternoon and have yet to hear back.

In an email to select staff members dated Jan. 7, Dr. Sanjay Sharma notified team members the hospital would be temporarily closing and their employment was terminated immediately.

"The Hospital's Medicare provider agreement was terminated on Dec. 27, 2021, and, despite our efforts to explore ways to stay open, it is no longer sustainable to continue operating at the moment," read the letter.

The email noted the information might be difficult and offered at least one staff member a severance bonus of over $3,000 if they would sign and return an enclosed Transition Incentive document. It said all employees have until Jan. 28 to consider signing the document.

But other employees tell News 8 they can no longer access their emails to look for similar letters, reporting they've been locked out of their inboxes.

News 8 was granted exclusive access inside Cottage on Friday, Jan. 7 by employees at the hospital. Those same employees, as well as others not involved in inviting us in, were later terminated for violating media policy.

Inside, nurses could be seen clearing out lockers and desks, boxing up personal belongings and preparing for departure. In every hallway, staff members could be seen crying and hugging one another, with many asking where others had found new employment. The night before, all but one of the surgeons associated with Cottage had been unexpectedly terminated.

"It's a shame. None of this had made sense to me from the get-go," said one terminated employee, who we are keeping anonymous for safety. "I think it's pretty fair to say (the owners) don't know what they're doing. Just started firing people. It's a hospital. You can't do that."

All of this comes just days before Cottage was set to have Medicare and Medicaid funding pulled, after multiple investigations by the government. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services concluded in late December the facility was so understaffed and mismanaged that it posed a serious threat of injury or death to patients and employees.