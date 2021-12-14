The new site opens Wednesday in the north parking lot at the health department's office in Rock Falls. Anyone wanting a test needs to register in advance.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — Testing was one of the first lines of defense by local health departments when COVID-19 first arrived more than a year ago.

Now, local health departments are seeing COVID-19 cases increase once again.

In Whiteside County, the department reported 78 new cases on Monday, December 13, and 60 new cases on Tuesday, December 14. That totals more than 130 new cases in the county is just 48 hours.

As the pandemic pushes forward, Whiteside County is leaning back to that first line of defense.

"With the increase in cases, we definitely see a demand for more testing," said Cory Law.

Law works with the Whiteside County Health department, and publishes the daily numbers of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

"We've definitely seen an uptick of cases recently through November, and December is still remaining high which is concerning," Law said.

Law explained this situation is so concerning because other tested tools are available, like wearing masks and vaccines.

So moving forward, the county health department is opening a new COVID-19 testing site starting Wednesday at the health department's office in Rock Falls, using the SHIELD test first developed at the University of Illinois.

That test, Law said, is the saliva test used across the state. It is a PCR test, meaning it is very sensitive, Law said.

Before you go to the health department to get tested for COVID-19, you will need to sign up for a SHIELD Illinois account. You will need the county health department's code, which is "df5brbrj".

"With that account, they can schedule with us or the SHIELD testing sites through Sterling High School or Sauk Valley Community College," Law said.

If the person needing a test is under the age of 18, a parent or guardian will need to create an account and then list the child as a dependent for that child to receive a test, according to documents provided by the health department.

According to a statement from the department, people receiving a test should not eat, drink or smoke within at least one hour of the test. If possible, brushing teeth and using mouthwash should also be avoided for the one hour prior to the test.

Results will be available on the SHIELD Illinois portal, the same place where the appointment was made, according to Law.

Law said anyone tested before 1 p.m. should receive results that night. Results for anyone tested after 1 p.m. should be available the following night.

"We're just kind of supplementing the other testing options in our area," Law said.

Whiteside county is leaning back on an idea that will push this community forward.

The testing site opens on Wednesday morning, December 15.

It will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

You do not need to be a resident of Whiteside County to use this service, according to Law.

Today we are saddened to announce 1 death (60s) and 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside County. (23)Under 20, (7)20s,... Posted by Whiteside_CHC on Tuesday, December 14, 2021