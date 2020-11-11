Unity Point workers issue plea as hospitals near full capacity

In the QC region the exponential spike in coronavirus cases has meant more than 300 positive tests every day.

Staff at Unity Point are pleading with the public to wear masks and use social distancing as they say their hospitals are nearing capacity.

10% of those people end up in the hospital. Unity Point now says over half their ICU is filled with COVID-19 patients and every day is a battle to find an open bed. It's an issue they say every hospital in the area is experiencing including Iowa City, Peoria, and Cedar Rapids.