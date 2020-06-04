Tyson Foods suspends work at Columbus Junction, IA facility due to COVID-19 cases

More than two dozen workers at the plant have reported cases.

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — More than two dozen workers at the Tyson Foods pork plant in Columbus Junction have COVID-19, according to a statement from the company. This has prompted the facility to temporarily shut down operations.

The temporary shut-down started the week of Monday, April 6.

Tyson Foods have implemented heightened safety protocols for employees to prevent the spread of the virus. According to the company statement, they take workers' temperatures before entering facilities, they have taken extra sanitation steps by deep cleaning certain areas and are promoting social distancing.

"In an effort to minimize the impact on our overall production, we’re diverting the livestock supply originally scheduled for delivery to Columbus Junction to some of our other pork plants in the region," read the statement.