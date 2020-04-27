Should inmates be released amid COVID-19 concerns? Illinois GOP representatives weigh in

In early April, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order allowing the Department of Corrections to temporarily release some inmates.

The order, signed Monday, April 6 indicated that “medically vulnerable” inmates could be granted a furlough to prevent the spread of coronavirus in state facilities.

That order, however, has been met with criticism from members of the Illinois House of Representatives. On Monday, April 27, representatives took part in an online conference to express their dissatisfaction with the order.

John Cabello, who represents Illinois’ 68th district, said 47 of the released inmates were convicted murderers. He said that number came from the Department of Corrections' website.

“That is absolutely, positively unacceptable and every single taxpayer in this state should be outraged,” he said.

The order was put in place after dozens of inmates and corrections staffers who were confirmed to have COVID-19.

In a report published on The Conversation website, a professor of criminal justice studies at the University of Dayton outlined the reasons inmates are more at risk for contracting COVID-19. Author Martha Hurley explained prison inmates often had inadequate health care before joining the prison population.

After getting put behind bars, those same inmates then “often age prematurely, experiencing health problems associated with people in the general population who are 10 to 15 years older,” she explains. “Their experiences in jail and prison can cause psychological distress and the manifestation of mental illnesses.”