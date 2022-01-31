Rock Island-Milan School District to begin COVID-19 testing for students and staff

Free saliva tests will be administered to asymptomatic individuals at least once a week, beginning Monday, Feb. 7.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island-Milan School District will begin offering free COVID-19 tests to asymptomatic staff and students beginning Monday, Feb. 7.

It's part of a partnership with the University of Illinois and allows the district to offer SHIELD Testing. This is a saliva-based taste administered to participating students, and staff, at least once a week at no cost to the child or their family.

Only asymptomatic individuals will be tested at this time, as those displaying symptoms are expected to be quarantining at home, according to the district's website.

While the program is open to all students, parents may choose to opt their child out. If you wish to do so, you must fill out the corresponding form here.

"This screening provides an additional mitigation layer to keep our students, staff and community safe," reads a SHIELD Testing notice on the district's site.

Test results will be sent to parents and guardians through an online platform, as well as the school district and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Families of a student who tests positive will also receive separate notifications from the district.

"SHIELD testing will start the week of Feb. 7. Each school building will communicate with families what day testing will be on for their school," reads the district's website.