The changes come as appointments aren't filling up as quickly and the county sits just behind the state average for vaccinations.

MILAN, Ill. — Rock Island County will again give out doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. That's after the CDC lifted a pause on the shots across the country.

In the county, 37,743 people have been fully vaccinated.

Thursday's clinic at the Camden Centre will have Johnson and Johnson shots for the first time since the pause. You can sign-up for a vaccination appointment here.

Hill says appointments haven't been filling up as quickly lately.

"At the beginning, appointments were harder to come by," she says. "We have a lot of availability to come by, and we're running all three vaccines this week."

She says part of that is because so many people have had to wait to be eligible for the vaccine.

"We were expecting that there would be a mad rush at the beginning," she says. "These people were clamoring for the vaccine, you know, since December. And we've worked through that group so now we have a group that they'll get it when it's convenient for them or when they can fit it into their schedule."

And that's why she says she hopes a walk-in clinic will get more people vaccinated. Rock Island County is hosting its first-ever walk-in clinic Wednesday, April 28th from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m at the Camden Centre in Milan.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, right now, 26.31 percent of people in Rock Island County are fully vaccinated. That falls behind the state average, which is 29.75 percent.