Rock Island County Health Department announces 100th COVID-19 death

Rock Island County has seen its 100th COVID-19-related death, health officials announced on Sunday, October 25.
The RICO Health Department says that the victim was a man in his 70's who had previously been hospitalized.
“We reached a grim milestone today,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our sympathies to his family and friends."
Hill continued, saying, “Earlier in the pandemic, many, but not all, of our deaths were residents of long-term care facilities. Now, we are seeing more people die at home or after being taken to the hospital because of suddenly worsening symptoms. You won’t know how your body will react to this virus until after you get it, and it might be too late then. Please take the precautions you’ve heard us talk about since March to prevent more suffering and death: wear a mask, keep 6 feet between you and others, and wash your hands frequently.”
On top of the death, officials reported 50 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 4,132. 26 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently hospitalized.