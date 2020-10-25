Rock Island County Health Department announces 100th COVID-19 death

Hill continued, saying, “Earlier in the pandemic, many, but not all, of our deaths were residents of long-term care facilities. Now, we are seeing more people die at home or after being taken to the hospital because of suddenly worsening symptoms. You won’t know how your body will react to this virus until after you get it, and it might be too late then. Please take the precautions you’ve heard us talk about since March to prevent more suffering and death: wear a mask, keep 6 feet between you and others, and wash your hands frequently.”