QC organizations have helped thousands get vaccinated, here's how you can get help too

CASI in Davenport, and Alternatives in Moline have each worked to help get thousands of locals vaccinated.

MOLINE, Ill. — For many Americans who want the Coronavirus vaccine, getting an appointment can be a challenge. Local organizations are helping targeted groups get appointments to remove the stress of trying to land a timeslot.

CASI in Davenport has worked through a waitlist of more than 3,000 people by helping secure appointments for senior citizens in the Quad Cities. on Monday, March 8th, 2021, CASI held their first vaccine clinic in which 150 people were able to receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Another 150 are scheduled to be vaccinated at CASI's clinic on Tuesday, March 9th.

It's part of a collaboration between CASI and Community Health Care. Laura Kopp, CEO of CASI said:

"We are working collaboratively with Genesis Health System as well as Community Health Care. Community Health Care's clinic is here on-site [at CASI] today and tomorrow, all of those slots have been filled, there were 300 total 150 each day. We are also working with Genesis health systems to fill almost 200 slots, a day on the weekends so we do two clinics in Davenport and two clinics in Bettendorf."

CASI had to close its doors due to COVID in March of 2020. They are excited to reopen 1 year to the day. They will be offering smaller class sizes, and amended hours of 8:30 am - 3:30 pm every day.

If you are having trouble finding an appointment and fall into the current parameters for those eligible for a vaccine call: 563-386-7477, and if you get voicemail, leave a voicemail at extension 230.

Alternatives in Moline are also seeing success in helping those who want a vaccine get an appointment.

After working through a list of nearly 3,000 people they remain committed to helping those who want a vaccine, get scheduled for an appointment. But they are not just limited to Rock Island County. They are also assisting those in Putnam, Henry, Bureau, Knox, Warren, Henderson, and Mercer counties. You do need to be at least 60 years old.

To get put on a list call: 1-833-382-1314 between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm Monday - Friday.