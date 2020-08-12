QC COVID Coalition on local vaccine distribution plans

The QC COVID Coalition held a live meeting to address plans regarding incoming vaccines.

The QC COVID Coalition held a live meeting to answer questions and provide details on how the local public health agencies are planning to work with the incoming vaccines.

Watch the full briefing here

Vaccine plans are being continuously updated by officials from local health departments, emergency management agencies, and local health systems, such as Genesis, Unitypoint, and Community Health Care.

The group meets frequently and updates plans as new information comes in from the CDC and sate health departments.

Notable planning points include vaccine education, storage, distribution, and communication. The Coalition notes that there will be differences in how vaccines will be distributed between Iowa and Illinois due to differing state guidelines.

Health agencies are basing the vaccine distribution strategy on a list of goals:

Decrease death and serious disease as much as possible

Preserve functioning of society

Reduce the extra burden the disease is having on people already facing disparities

Increase the chance for everyone to enjoy health and well-being

Front-line healthcare workers will be the first to receive vaccines, followed by other health workers and long-term care residents. Once each group has been vaccinated, officials will move to the next group in the priority line.

After those high-risk groups, the next in line are essential workers and businesses. Health officials plan to have a team dedicated to communicating with community members through social media, healthcare providers, local news, and websites on when it is their time to get vaccinated.