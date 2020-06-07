x
coronavirus

City of Muscatine issues face mask mandate

The order that went out at 6 a.m. on Monday requires the use of face masks in all public settings for six months, with a couple exceptions.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The City of Muscatine has issued a mandate requiring people wear face masks in all public settings.

The order, which went into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday, July 6th lasts for six months or until manually cancelled or extended and covers almost all public spaces.

There are many notables exceptions to the rule, including:

  • While seated at a restaurant, following social distancing
  • While engaged in sport activities
  • When communicating with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing
  • other minor situations