City of Muscatine issues face mask mandate

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The City of Muscatine has issued a mandate requiring people wear face masks in all public settings.
The order, which went into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday, July 6th lasts for six months or until manually cancelled or extended and covers almost all public spaces.
There are many notables exceptions to the rule, including:
- While seated at a restaurant, following social distancing
- While engaged in sport activities
- When communicating with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing
- other minor situations