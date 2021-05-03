Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in Muscatine County

1,200 doses of the newest vaccine to join the fight against COVID-19 have made their way to Muscatine.

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — After being approved for emergency use last week, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has made its way to the local area.

Health officials report that 1,200 does of the new vaccine arrived in the county.

Distribution for this allocation is focused on workers, particularly in manufacturing, food, and agriculture; and seniors age 65+.

Health officials will be contacting eligible employers, who will be helping workers find their time and place to get their shots.

"We anticipate this will take two to three months to get tier two vaccinated we are a very heavy manufacturing county and we have lots of folks to get vaccinated along with our 65 years and older population," says Christy Roby Williams, Muscatine County Public Health Director.