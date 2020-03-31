Iowa governor extends public health emergency declaration

Iowa's Public Health Emergency Declaration has been extended. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Tuesday, March 31 to keep the declaration going.

It was enacted back on March 17, and ordered Iowa's bars and restaurants closed until March 31. In the meantime, these establishments were allowed to continue offering pick up and delivery options.

On Tuesday, Governor Reynolds extended the proclamation. This allows bars and restaurants to continue offer their food and drink products off-premises until April 7.

This also means mixed drinks and cocktails can be ordered for carry out during this time.