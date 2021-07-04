Gov. Reynolds holds COVID press conference

Vaccine eligibility in Iowa expanded to those 16+ on Monday.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. from the Iowa PBS Studios in Johnston about the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa opened vaccine eligibility Monday to all Iowans 16 and older. At her press conference last week, the governor urged Iowans to have patience when scheduling appointments and assured Iowans that it won't be long before scheduling an appointment will get easier.

"So, while demand increases over the next few weeks getting an appointment, it may be challenging in some areas," she said. "But just as we've experienced when eligibility was expanded previously, it doesn't take long before appointments become more readily available."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Iowa received the following in vaccine allocations for this week:

President Joe Biden on Tuesday moved the national vaccine eligibility date to April 19 while also announcing 150 million doses have been administered in the U.S. since his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Virus activity has increased slightly over the last few weeks. As of Wednesday morning, 354,660 Iowans have tested positive compared to last week's 350,841.

Hospitalizations continue to flip over and under 200. Last week, Iowa reported 191 COVID hospitalizations. Wednesday morning, hospitalizations totaled to 216.

The positivity rate has also ticked up over the last few weeks. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health's COVID-19 website, last Wednesday's 14-day positivity rate was 6%. That number is down to 4.8% Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday morning, the 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%. While this is lower than last week, it's important to know that it can take time for positive tests to be added to the state's website.

There is some hope of normalcy in the near future, but the pandemic is not over yet. Iowans should continue to practice mitigation tactics even after they have received their vaccine:

Wear a mask

Practice social distancing

Stay home when you're sick

Wash your hands frequently

Get tested

Get vaccinated as soon as you can